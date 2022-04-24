ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool wins derby, dumps Everton into EPL relegation zone

By STEVE DOUGLAS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1fgc_0fIoHvR400
Britain Soccer Premier League Liverpool's Divock Origi, left, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super) (Jon Super)

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Staying in the slipstream of Manchester City in the Premier League title race wasn’t Liverpool’s only cause for celebration following victory in another fast and furious Merseyside derby.

Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Anfield on Sunday also dumped Everton into the relegation zone, leaving its neighbor’s 68-year stay in England's top flight in major doubt with a month left of the season.

Second-half goals by Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi were enough for Liverpool in a match that ended with the jubilant home fans singing “Going down, going down” to their rivals from across Stanley Park.

Completing a dismal day for Everton was relegation rival Burnley winning a second straight game since firing its long-serving manager Sean Dyche, 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton.

It left Everton in third-to-last place and two points below Burnley, which finally climbed out of the relegation zone.

Everton, which has been in the top division every year since the 1954-55 season, has played one game less than Burnley but has a tough run-in featuring games against Chelsea, Arsenal and in-form Brentford.

More importantly for Liverpool, the team returned to being a point behind City with five games left in a title race that seems destined to go to the final weekend.

In other games, Chelsea scored in the 90th minute through Christian Pulisic to beat West Ham 1-0 and cement third place, five points clear of Arsenal in fourth. Brighton drew 2-2 at home to Southampton.

FEISTY DERBY

Everton's desperation to avoid another morale-sapping defeat on the road saw the team take gamesmanship to new levels, clearly an approach from manager Frank Lampard that could have come straight out of the playbook of a former mentor. Jose Mourinho famously came to Anfield in 2014 with Chelsea and secured a win that derailed the Reds' title bid.

Everton couldn't quite match that but still frustrated Liverpool and the home fans, making for something of an old-school derby feel as tackles flew in, players squared up to each other and even the managers exchanged words.

“The game plan was understanding they are one of the best teams in the world, with what they are doing to other teams recently,” Lampard said, perhaps a nod to Liverpool's 4-0 mauling of Manchester United on Tuesday.

The arrival of Origi — mostly overlooked this season — as a substitute on the hour mark proved decisive, with his game-changing performance adding to his derby legacy.

He played a part in Robertson's goal, a header from Mohamed Salah's clever cross, and then finished things off with a close-range header five minutes from time for his sixth goal in nine derbies.

Liverpool's quadruple chase rolls onto Wednesday, when it hosts Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

Everton, meanwhile, has six games to save its season.

RESURGENT BURNLEY

Burnley's resurgence is making things awkward for Everton.

Since ending Dyche's nine-year spell as manager, Burnley has looked a different team by attacking more and even moved away from its tried-and-tested 4-4-2 formation against Wolves, instead playing three up front.

Two of the strikers combined for the goal, Weghorst crossing for Matej Vydra to score in the 62nd.

Burnley is now just two points behind Leeds, which plays Crystal Palace on Monday and has been sucked back into relegation danger.

“Just from getting these results, I think psychologically for the group what they’ve achieved this week will help them, will bring them together even more,” said interim manager Mike Jackson, who was unsure whether he'll still be in charge for next weekend’s huge match at next-to-last Watford.

PULISIC MAKES POINT

Pulisic might be about to get some more game time at Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has preferred a front three of Timo Werner and Mason Mount either side of Kai Havertz in recent weeks, saying Pulisic had “struggled a little bit” since coming back from the March international break when he had three matches with the United States.

"He struggled energy-wise, this was my impression, on and off the pitch," Tuchel said. “It’s sometimes like this. Now we have tried to bring him back in full confidence from the bench and I am happy with the effort today.”

Pulisic converted a cross from Marcos Alonso to spare the blushes of teammate Jorginho, who struck a tame penalty at West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi in the 87th minute after his trademark hop-and-skip run-up.

Craig Dawson brought down Romelu Lukaku for the penalty and was eventually shown a red card after a VAR check.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Juve looks to boost Champions League hopes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Juventus looks to consolidate a Champions League place with a visit to talented Sassuolo. Juventus is fourth in Serie A and can extend its five-point advantage over fifth-place Roma, which lost to defending champion Inter Milan on Saturday. Juventus can also move within a point of third-place Napoli. “We’re not mathematically in the Champions League yet,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned. Tenth-place Sassuolo features Italy forwards Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Villarreal faces next giant at Liverpool in CL semifinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Juventus and Bayern Munich learned the hard way that Villarreal, despite its modest reputation, is no pushover even in Europe’s elite competition. Now the club from a small town of 50,000 inhabitants in eastern Spain must get past one more giant standing in the way of a dream appearance in its first Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Epl#Relegation#Merseyside Derby#Burnley#Arsenal#Christian#Brighton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Villarreal; Inter visits Bologna

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool starts as the big favorite against Villarreal in the first leg of the semifinals but won’t be underestimating the Spanish team, according to manager Jurgen Klopp. And for good reason. Villarreal has already eliminated European royalty in Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout stage. Up next is a team on course for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies in the same season. Liverpool has won the League Cup, is in the FA Cup final and is a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Six-time European champion Liverpool, which is seeking to reach a third final in five years and has only lost one of its 26 games in all competitions in 2022, is without injured striker Roberto Firmino but he has lost his place in the attack anyway. Gerard Moreno could be a doubt for Villarreal after the Spain striker injured his right leg two weeks ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday 28 April and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Old Trafford. The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 34 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Dean take charge of the meeting in the north west. Mike...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Here’s a fun (read: not fun) fact, Chelsea have not won at Old Trafford in almost exactly nine years. Nine! Not since David Luiz laughed at Rafael. We used to have such a (relatively) good record there, especially considering their dominance of the league during the Sir Alex Ferguson years, but that’s not been the case over the past decade. It could be worse — 5 draws and 3 defeats — but it should be better.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle set to make history with Premier League great escape

Newcastle are set to become the first club in Premier League history to stay up after winning none of their first 14 games.While their survival is not yet mathematically assured, their 43 points is more than any relegated team in a 38-game Premier League season and head coach Eddie Howe, who inherited a side on just five points from 11 games and as many adrift of safety, will be gearing up for another top-flight campaign.Here, we take a look at how the former Bournemouth manager and his players dug their way out of deep trouble.Turning the tideNewcastle had to wait...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City are handed a golden opportunity to pile pressure on Liverpool in Premier League title race... with Pep Guardiola's side to play rearranged game at Wolves a WEEK before Reds play game-in-hand with Southampton

The Premier League have announced the order of Manchester City and Liverpool's rearranged games, with Pep Guardiola's side handed the advantage of playing first in the title race. City and Liverpool have set the standard all season and are currently separated by a single point at the top of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
98K+
Followers
99K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy