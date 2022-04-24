ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man acquitted of murder in disappearance of Chicago woman

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A man seen on video wheeling a bulky suitcase out of a woman's Chicago apartment has been acquitted of murder. Cook County Judge Diana Kenworthy noted a...

herald-review.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide, wanted man with Chicago ties

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to Chicago after a woman was killed. According to police, officers responded to a home on Villa Street in Racine around 9:30 Sunday morning in connection with a missing person's case. An investigation revealed a homicide, and police identified the victim as Brittany Booker, 30.
RACINE, WI
Herald & Review

Man steals Chicago ambulance, leads police on 80-mile chase

CHICAGO (AP) — A man has been charged with stealing a Chicago Fire Department ambulance and leading police on an 80-mile (128-kilometer) chase. The 46-year-old Chicago man entered the ambulance as it sat empty and parked on the street outside a fire station around 4:40 p.m. Monday, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago murder: Man killed with hammer at Englewood apartment building, police say

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murdering someone with a hammer Sunday morning at an apartment building in Englewood. Gregory Stamps, 31, was arrested moments after police conducted a well-being check and found the man lying unresponsive in an apartment hallway, Chicago police said. Stamps allegedly struck the...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
WGN News

57-year-old man shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown man shortly after 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road when the perpetrator revealed a handgun and fired several shots, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Brothers charged in shooting death of CPD Officer Ella French appear in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The brothers charged in the shooting death of Chicago officer Ella French made a court appearance this morning.Twenty-three-year-old Eric Morgan is facing weapons charges for his role in French's death, and injuring her partner  Carlos Yanez, Jr.Prosecutors said he was with his brother, Emonte, who fatally shot French and left Yanez, Jr. critically wounded during a traffic stop in West Englewood last August.Emonte is facing a first degree murder charge and two counts of attempted first degree murder. Eric Morgan's next court appearance was set for June 28.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

44 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, in most violent weekend of the year

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least six people were killed and 38 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago, the most violent weekend of the year so far. Two of the victims were under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was standing in the 2800 block of South Central Park in Little Village, around 5:34 p.m. Friday, when an unknown man exited a vehicle and began firing shots at the victim. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left buttock. The offender then entered his vehicle and fled eastbound from the location. The victim was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

13 people arrested, including 10 juveniles following large crowd gathering in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm weather brought rowdy crowds to Chicago's Millennium Park for a wild night Saturday evening in The Loop. Police said around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a large group downtown on the 200 block of East Randolph. Thirteen arrests were made -- 10 of which were juveniles. Eight other juveniles were issued curfew violations. Of the adults arrested, one was charged with mob action and two with disorderly conduct. Of the juveniles, six were charged with disorderly conduct, three with mob action, one with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. One handgun and one replica of a firearm were also recovered, according to police. Video shows some of the people jumping on a cab and even kicking the trunk. There was also a large police presence around "The Bean" to make sure there were no major problems. CPD says they anticipated the large gathering and had sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowd and ensure public safety. Police originally issued a statement with lower numbers of arrests but updated the count Sunday afternoon. 
CHICAGO, IL

