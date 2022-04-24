ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants place OF Mike Yastrzemski on COVID-19 injured list

The Associated Press
3 days ago
 3 days ago
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski runs toward second base during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on a lineout by Wilmer Flores, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Washington. Yastrzemski was doubled up at first for the third out. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on the COVID-19 injured list on Sunday.

The Giants did not add anyone to the roster for their series finale in Washington, but a 28th player could join the team Monday in Milwaukee.

Yastrzemski is the first Giants player to test positive for COVID-19 this season. He will remain in Washington for 10 days or until he records two negative tests.

The 31-year-old Yastrzemski went 1 for 2 in a 5-2 Giants win on Saturday and is hitting .267 with a homer and three RBIs.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

