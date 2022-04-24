ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NFL draft: All the players taken No. 32 overall since 2000

By Jeff Risdon
 3 days ago
What kind of player is the Detroit Lions likely to land when they make the final pick of the first round in Thursday night’s NFL draft? A look back at all the players who have gone No. 32 overall since 2000 offers up a very mixed bag of results

The 32nd pick has been traded several times this century. That’s technically already the case for the Lions, who acquired the pick in 2022 from the Matthew Stafford/Jared Goff trade in 2021.

Remember the NFL didn’t have 32 teams until 2002 when the Texans were born, so the 32nd pick in 2000 and 2001 was the first pick of the second round those years. It was also a second-rounder in both 2008 (Spygate) and 2016 (Deflategate) when the New England Patriots forfeited their first-round picks for violating league rules.

Here’s who has gone at 32 since 2000.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
(AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network
(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Craig Melvin/USA TODAY Sports

