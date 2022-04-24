ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Lifeboat crews rescue 16 people and three animals after boats run aground

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8q09_0fIoCg7W00

Lifeboat crews have rescued 16 people, two dogs, and a rabbit after the group was stranded on boats in Norfolk.

Two lifeboats and a Coastguard helicopter were scrambled to Breydon Water at around 4.50am on Sunday after two cruisers ran aground on the River Yare at low tide.

Ten people had to be winched by the helicopter, while the rest of the group were rescued by boat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1WrL_0fIoCg7W00
16 people, two dogs, and a rabbit were rescued by RNLI lifeboats, the Hemsby Lifeboat, and a Coastguard helicopter at Breydon Water, Norfolk on Sunday April 24 after being stranded over night. (credit: Great Yarmouth & Gorleston RNLI)

Among those saved was a pregnant woman and also a six-month-old baby.

Marine engineers had initially tried to rescue the occupants, but were unable to on their own.

Lifeboats from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI then rushed to the trapped vessels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQHMc_0fIoCg7W00
16 people, two dogs, and a rabbit were rescued by RNLI lifeboats, the Hemsby Lifeboat, and a Coastguard helicopter at Breydon Water, Norfolk on Sunday April 24 after being stranded over night. (credit: Great Yarmouth & Gorleston RNLI)

Rescuers said the timing of the operation was “critical” due to an ebbing tide and because the boats were listing, meaning leaning, putting their those on board at greater risk.

The shallow waters meant the lifeboat could not get close to one vessel and an HM Coastguard helicopter was called in to assist.

Hemsby Lifeboat, which deployed a flat-bottomed boat used to navigate the Norfolk Broads and could handle the shallow water, was also called to help in the rescue and retrieved the young mother and baby off the stricken vessel before returning again for four others and the animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4z1Z_0fIoCg7W00
16 people, two dogs, and a rabbit were rescued by RNLI lifeboats, the Hemsby Lifeboat, and a Coastguard helicopter at Breydon Water, Norfolk on Sunday April 24 after being stranded over night. (credit: Great Yarmouth & Gorleston RNLI)

The group was then taken to Yarmouth Yacht station.

The helicopter winched those on the second vessel two at a time before dropping them off in a nearby rugby field.

Fortunately, no-one required hospital treatment.

One vessel had a damaged engine and will be recovered at a later time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy