Portland, MI

Re-Discover Portland Country Club

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly a century, Portland Country Club has been catering to golfers of all ages and abilities. The creation of the course sprouted from the dreams of Howard Benson and Charles T. Lockwood. With a true grass-roots effort, the transformation of farmland to golf course took place. Without help from the...

Leavenworth Times

Lansing’s boys golf team keeps cutting strokes

Lansing’s boys golf team has made huge improvements this season. And that trend continued Monday at Falcon Lakes, where the Lions shot 344 at the Bobcat Invitational, a 48-stroke improvement from last season’s tournament. “We’ve made some big strides over the last year,” Lansing coach Don Allen said. “They’ve put a lot of time into…
LANSING, KS
100.7 WITL

10 Places You Can Play Disc Golf Around West Michigan

If you like to enjoy the outdoors while exercising and being with friends and family you should definitely check out Disc Golf. Disc Golf is a flying disc sport in which players throw a disc at a target; it is played using rules similar to golf The sport is usually played on a course with 9 or 18 holes. Players complete a hole by throwing a disc from a tee pad or area toward a target, known as a basket, throwing again from where the previous throw landed until the basket is reached. Usually, the number of throws a player uses to reach each basket is tallied (often in relation to par), and players seek to complete each hole in the lowest number of total throws.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The 15 Best Places To Live In Michigan In 2022

Maybe I am just biased growing up here in the state of Michigan, but I feel like you'd be crazy not to fall in love with the state of Michigan... I mean, you have a state that experiences all four seasons, sometimes in just a matter of a week, and we have lakes, beaches, and sights that don't compare to other states at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Escanaba’s Smale signs with Finlandia Basketball

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Connor Smale (Escanaba, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. He is planning on majoring in PTA. Smale had a strong career at Escanaba High School. As a senior, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds a game and ranked third in the state of Michigan for free throw percentage. Smale was All-Great Northern U.P. second team and All-U.P. Division 1-3 honorable mention.
ESCANABA, MI
MLive.com

Our favorite images from Frankenmuth Marco Marcet Track Invitational

FRANKENMUTH, MI - It may have been a rainy Friday afternoon, but several students still competed in the Frankenmuth Marco Marcet Track Invitational. Students were able to compete in races, hurdles, relays, shot put, long jump, high jump, pole vault, and discus on April 22. Scroll through our favorite images...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
CBS Detroit

Monroe Street Midway Returns To Downtown Detroit In May

(CBS DETROIT) — The opportunity to skate outdoors is returning to downtown Detroit this summer. The Monroe Street Midway will return for a second summer starting May 27 through Sept. 5. It will feature the Rollout Detroit operated by RollerCade Skating Rink, which is the oldest operating Black-owned roller rink in the country. It will also feature the Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone operated by Come Play Detroit, which will include three basketball courts — two half and one full. In addition, there will be a 9-hole mini golf course, covered pavilion seating and a large grass lawn for people to relax. The Monroe Street Midway will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit deckedoutdetroit.com/midway. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Great Lakes Loons at West Michigan Whitecaps - April 26

Wrestling superstar Rhyno was in Saginaw Tuesday night at Curveball Collectibles to sign plenty of autographs and took lots of pictures. The OHL draft is this weekend and the Saginaw Spirit has the number one overall pick. Flint at Owen Sound. Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT. After...
SAGINAW, MI

