ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Number of Covid positive patients in hospital falls below 500 in Ireland

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vl3O0_0fIoCQwm00

The reduction in the number of Covid-positive patients in Ireland has been welcomed as a milestone in the pandemic.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said Covid hospital admissions had fallen below 500, according to the latest figures reported on Sunday.

He described the figure as a “a significant milestone and so very welcome”.

The number of patients in Irish hospitals with Covid was 532 on Saturday morning, but fell to 520 on Sunday morning, and to 496 by 2pm on Sunday.

Mr Donnelly tweeted: “All of the data is trending in the right direction.

“There are fewer patients with Covid being admitted to ICU, which had 40 patients with Covid as of this afternoon.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ex-Going For Gold host Henry Kelly urged to assist Troubles murder inquest

A coroner has appealed for two veteran Irish journalists who were potentially at the scene of a loyalist bomb attack in Belfast to assist an inquest for one of the victims. Coroner Joe McCrisken made a public appeal to Henry Kelly and Vincent Browne to come forward after he heard that efforts to make contact with the broadcasters had proved unsuccessful.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Donnelly
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Ireland#2pm#Irish#Icu
Daily Voice

Hospitalized 4-Year-Old Diagnosed With First Human Case Of Bird Flu

The first human case of H3N8 bird flu has been reported in China, according to health officials. A 4-year-old boy from central Henan province has reportedly tested positive for bird f lu, representing the first-known human case of the strain. The news was reported by China’s National Health Commission, which...
WORLD
newschain

Tribunal of barrister suing Stonewall delayed after hospital admission

The tribunal of a barrister who is suing an LGBTQ charity over claims that her gender views were discriminated against has been adjourned after she was taken to hospital. Allison Bailey claims that Stonewall induced her employer, Garden Court Chambers, to investigate her over her support of gender-critical beliefs. Ms...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newschain

William backs book aimed at easing the fears of firefighters’ children

The Duke of Cambridge has written a foreword for a children’s book which helps firefighters’ youngsters cope with their fears over the dangers their loved ones face. The illustrated tale The Wolf Was Not Sleeping by Avril McDonald will be published on May 4, and can be ordered free from The Fire Fighters Charity by members of the UK’s fire services community.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newschain

UK ports will be required to check seafarers’ pay after P&O sackings

UK ports will be required to check whether ferry crews are paid at least the national minimum wage following the P&O Ferries sackings, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. The Cabinet minister told MPs that the Government will introduce new legislation in response to the company’s decision to replace nearly...
INDUSTRY
newschain

‘Ostrich’ Boris Johnson has head in sand over cost of living, claims Labour

Boris Johnson was branded an “ostrich” with his head in the sand as Sir Keir Starmer raised cost-of-living concerns at Prime Minister’s Questions. Tax rises in people’s latest payslips have the Prime Minister’s “fingerprints all over it”, Labour leader Sir Keir said before he labelled the Conservatives the “party of excess oil and gas profits” due to their rejection of a windfall tax to cut energy bills.
U.K.
newschain

New Mandate defies lengthy absence to land Ascot victory

After a titanic battle, the first two home in Ascot’s Listed Paradise Stakes are set to clash again in the Lockinge at Newbury. The Ralph Beckett-trained New Mandate got the better of William Knight’s Sir Busker, with Frankie Dettori’s mount coming out on top by a neck in the one-mile event, a trial for the Queen Anne Stakes at the Royal Meeting.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy