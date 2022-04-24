ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Marlins Top Braves 9-7 With Help From Jazz Chisholm’s 4 Hits

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Jazz Chisholm wanted the cycle. The dynamic Miami second baseman settled for leading an offensive breakout for the Marlins. Chisholm drove in three runs with four hits, including a leadoff homer, and the Marlins rode a season-high 14 hits to a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Braves on...

miamistandard.news

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
The Conversation U.S.

The Cleveland Indians changed their team name – what's holding back the Atlanta Braves?

In October 1995, as the Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves prepared to face off in the World Series, a group of Native Americans rallied outside Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium to protest what they called both teams’ racist names and mascots. Some protesters carried signs, including one that said, “Human beings as mascots is not politically incorrect. It is morally wrong.” They marched outside the ballpark, where some vendors were selling the foam tomahawks that Braves fans wave during the “tomahawk chop” – a cheer in which they mimic a Native American war chant while making a hammering motion with their arms. It...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
92.9 The Ticket

Bichette Breaks Tie with 1st Slam, Blue Jays Top Red Sox 6-2

Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Bichette's slam propels Blue Jays past Red Sox in series opener

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesús Aguilar
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Collin Mchugh
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Alex Dickerson
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Homer
Person
Don Mattingly
NBC Sports

Braves postseason star Rosario out 8-12 weeks for eye issues

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves placed slumping outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with blurred vision and swelling in his right eye and expect him to miss eight to 12 weeks. The Braves made the move before Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander William Woods...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Schwarber's wild ejection reminds Red Sox what they're missing

Kyle Schwarber's ejection on Sunday went viral because the normally unflappable slugger melted down after a night of sustained incompetence from home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. With the Phillies trailing the Brewers 1-0 in the ninth, Schwarber took a Josh Hader fastball clearly off the outside corner for what should've...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Marlins#Ap
NESN

Alex Cora Joins Red Sox In Toronto As Boston Gets Set To Face Blue Jays

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has joined the team in Toronto ahead of Boston’s game against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Cora, who missed the last six games after testing testing positive for COVID-19, was on hand at Rogers Centre, as first reported by MLB’s Ian Browne. Cora confirmed to WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” that he was in Toronto. Browne indicated that “all signs” pointed to Cora managing the third game of the four-game series.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy