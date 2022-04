BELLEVUE, Neb. — Between 300 to 400 acres of wetlands at Bellevue's Fontenelle Forest have been affected by wildfire on April 22, according to Fontenelle Forest. The blaze was started by a car that caught fire in the area, Fontenelle Forest said. As a result, all of the wetlands property at the forest are closed "at this time," according to Fontenelle Forest.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO