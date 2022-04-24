ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa man charged with murder after Des Moines shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a deadly shooting at a Des Moines hotel Saturday night.

Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said a 54-year-old man was found wounded after the shooting Saturday night, and he died Sunday at a hospital. KCCI reported that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an AmericInn Hotel.

Parizek said Eric Lewis Stricklin of West Des Moines was detained at the scene of the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder.

The name of the victim was not immediately released Sunday.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

