Voter Guide: How we did it

Voters will see two elections this May, and the Beaumont Enterprise's semi-regular voter guide aims to help keep the two straight and readers to choose their best candidate before heading to the voting booth.

The guide focuses on races in Port Arthur, Vidor and Orange in addition to an explanation of both bond issues facing Bridge City School Board voters.

The candidate profiles themselves were compiled by Enterprise reporters.

Each candidate was contacted by a reporter and asked to answer three or four questions, each of which was posed the same way to everyone in the respective races. The candidates also were given the opportunity to provide a photograph and biographical information to include with their answers.

Most candidates gave full responses, but others did not respond or declined to participate. This Voter Guide includes all submitted photos and as much information as the candidates provided.

Some answers were lightly edited for space and clarity.

Early voting begins Monday and continues through May 3. Election Day is May 7.

Follow The Enterprise through the election cycle for more information about voter turnout, winners and other election happenings.