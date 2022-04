Tyson Fury will not retire following his superb win over Dillian Whyte, legendary promoter Bob Arum has claimed.The WBC champion stopped his mandatory challenger in the sixth round of their Wembley Stadium showdown, finishing the fight with a vicious uppercut that Whyte failed to recover from before the referee waved it off.During the build-up, Fury had insisted that it was going to be his last outing despite many wanting him to face the winner of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.After his victory, the 33-year-old reiterated his desire to hang up the gloves as he revealed he had...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO