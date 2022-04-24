ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Bridge City voters considering $72 million in school bonds

By Olivia Malick
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago
Brigde City Middle School. (Google Maps/ Google Maps)

Bridge City ISD is proposing two bonds totaling more than $72 million, which voters will decide either for or against on May 7.

The passage of either or both of the bonds would result in a yearly tax rate increase of about $0.21 total.

Both bonds would fund building projects for the district.

Passage of Proposition A -- the larger of the two bonds at $57.7 million -- would allow the district to build a new middle school, replacing the current one which was built in 1962.

The last renovation to the main building at the campus took place in 2004.

According to a fact sheet made available online by the district, BCISD is projected to grow by more than 400 students in the next 10 years.

Enrollment in the district grew by more than 70 students in Fall 2021, for a total district population of more than 3,100 students.

Population growth in addition to aging facilities has necessitated the need for an updated middle school campus.

New construction, as opposed to renovating and adding on to the current middle school campus, would be more cost effective, since renovations and additions would cost approximately 80% of a new facility, according to the fact sheet.

The proposed new middle school campus would have a 900-student capacity and would be located directly across the street from the current middle school campus.

It would also be equipped with upgraded safety and security features as well as enhanced technology access and infrastructure.

The campus is expected to have enough capacity for all programs and courses at the school, including a media center, fine arts facilities, science labs and athletic gymnasiums.

According to a 2015 interior study conducted on the middle school, the main building contained breaks in the concrete foundation in every room and hallway in the building in addition to damaged ceiling tiles and other damaged, unsecured or unfit fixtures.

An exterior study from the same year showed breaks in brick walls, some with mortar loose or missing as well as broken window panes and chipped or missing tiles.

If just Proposition A were to pass, the yearly tax rate increase would be about $0.16.

Passage of Proposition B, $14.7 million, would allow the district to build a new career and technology facility, located behind Bridge City High School.

Currently, some CTE programs have to be held in regular classrooms with unfit resources. The new facility would increase student capacity and allow the school's CTE programs to grow.

The new facility would allow the classes to be held in lab settings and would provide storage space, locker rooms and common areas for a multitude of programs including: metal shop, wood shop, engineering, family consumer science, certified nursing assistant, flower factory and audio/visual.

If just Proposition B were to be passed,  the yearly tax rate increase would be about $0.05.

The district provides a tax calculator to allow residents to see their personal tax impact at bridgecityisdbond.com.

For more information or to ask a specific question, visit bridgecityisdbond.com.

olivia.malick@hearst.com

twitter.com/OliviaMalick

