'The Bad Guys’ opens atop box office with $24M

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — The new kids’ movie “The Bad Guys” opened atop the box office this weekend, grossing $24 million at North American theaters, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The DreamWorks...

Click here to read the full article. Universal’s kid-friendly caper “The Bad Guys” pulled off a heist for the ages, capturing the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. The animated comedy has collected $24 million from 4,009 North American theaters in its debut, enough to take the crown from “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” In its second weekend of release, the latest chapter in the “Harry Potter” prequel series plummeted to third place with $14 million, a troubling sign for the Warner Bros.’ Wizarding film franchise. After a steep 67% decline, “The Secrets of Dumbledore” has generated $67...
Animated animal outlaws pulled off the ultimate movie heist this week, besting a Viking prince and meta Nicolas Cage at the box office. Universal Pictures' animated family adventure comedy The Bad Guys debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office this week, earning $24 million in North America, according to Comscore. Sam Rockwell, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Marc Maron, Richard Ayoade, and Zazie Beetz lend their voices to film, which follows a notorious group of critter criminals who must pull off their most challenging con yet after they're finally caught by authorities: becoming model citizens.
David Yates' Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore did not get off to a great start at the box office. As reported last Sunday, the blockbuster set an opening weekend low for the Wizarding World franchise, and the news generated a whole lot of concern about the future of the Fantastic Beasts series. Now, things are looking even starker for the movie, as Pierre Perifel's animated The Bad Guys arrived in theaters and not only blew the movie out of the #1 slot, but pushed it down to third place.
