The New York Mets are mad as hell and they’re not going to take it any more. Yes, the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, on Tuesday. But in the process, three Mets batters were hit by pitches. New York now leads the majors with 18 HBP, and Mets starter Chris Bassitt knows the source of the problem: the baseballs, which he says are “all different.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO