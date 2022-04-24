ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster City, CA

Foster City police investigate 2 same day robberies

By Yesenia Zuniga
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Foster City police are investigating two separate robberies that occurred early Saturday morning.

The first report occurred in Redwood City at 12:15 a.m. Police said a black female wearing camo print clothing committed an armed robbery.

Authorities say the second incident occurred in Foster City on Apollo Lane around 12:43 a.m. A call was made about an armed robbery. The victim said an unfamiliar vehicle parked strangely in front of his neighbor’s garage with the headlights on.

The vehicle was described to be a Japanese crossover type SUV. The victim backed into his garage and parked his car. The suspect ran into the garage and punched the victim’s driver’s side window repeatedly before the garage door closed. The robber demanded the driver for his wallet. He resisted, police say.

However, the armed suspect shot the driver’s side window. The shot missed the victim and he handed over the wallet through the broken window. The robber fled the garage and drove off in her vehicle. The victim was not harmed.

This suspect matches a similar description with the alleged robber reported in Redwood City.

The Foster City suspect was described as a 30 to 40 year old Black female. She was seen wearing camo print clothing and a mask. She used a semi-automatic style handgun with an extended magazine, officials report.

The Redwood City robber also drove a similar car to the one in Foster City’s robbery.

Police say during if anyone is involved in a robbery, victims should comply and not resist to ensure safety.

Police are investigating several leads and are working on the connection of the two robberies. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Foster City Police Department at 650-286-3323.

Comments / 1

Michael Obama
2d ago

“The Foster City suspect was described as a 30 to 40 year old Black female. She was seen wearing camo print clothing and a mask. She used a semi-automatic style handgun with an extended magazine.” - today’s problems in one sentence

Reply
2
