Plainville, KS

Kan. man convicted in check-kiting scheme that cost banks millions

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
TOPEKA — A federal jury convicted a Plainville man of 31 counts of bank fraud, one count of making a false statement in connection with a Small Business Administration guaranteed loan, and one count of making a false statement in a loan or credit card application. According to...

Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://hutchpost.com/

