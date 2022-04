Bill Simmons caught a wave of criticism a few weeks ago after he emphatically stated "f--- Jalen Green" during a podcast discussion about Rookie of the Year voting. Simmons responded to that criticism by getting mad at the aggregators for not picking up on what he considered to be a clearly joking tone before misidentifying the aggregation site in question while accusing them of trying to drive subscriptions. It wasn't a great sequence of events for the Sports Guy, but such is life in the limelight of sports media.

NBA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO