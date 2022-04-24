ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool wins derby, dumps Everton into EPL relegation zone

By STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England (AP) — Staying in the slipstream of Manchester City in the Premier League title race wasn’t Liverpool’s only cause for celebration following victory in another fast and furious Merseyside derby. Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Anfield on Sunday also dumped Everton into the relegation zone,...

www.news10.com

