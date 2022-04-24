Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game

There was no winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing. It was the 29th drawing without a winner. The Powerball jackpot will rise to $421M for Monday night's drawing. Saturday's jackpot was $409.3 million. The numbers drawn were: 49, 10, 56, 39, 47. The Powerball number was 8 with a multiplier of 3.
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
ONE lucky winner could win big on Monday thanks to the huge Powerball jackpot up for grabs. Monday's Powerball game has an estimated jackpot of $421million and a cash value of $252.1million on the line if someone wins the prize. The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball lottery were 10, 39,...
Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (April 20, 2022). Could tonight's jackpot of £5million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
FEELING lucky? If so, you might want to think about buying a lottery ticket. The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $454million after nobody took home the grand prize in Monday's drawing. The estimated cash value of the prize after taxes is $271.9million. As you cook up your lucky...
The top Powerball payout continues to grow this week, as no one during Monday evening's drawing hit the $421 million jackpot. The winning numbers Monday were 12, 18, 20, 39, 61, with a Powerball of 10 and Power Play of 2x. The estimated jackpot for Powerball's next drawing Wednesday night...
