Los Angeles, CA

Kurt Suzuki starting for Los Angeles on Sunday

By Sean Montiel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the lineup Sunday in the...

Odubel Herrera sitting Sunday for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Odubel Herrera in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Herrera will catch a breather as the Phillies work him back up to full speed from his oblique injury. Matt Vierling will start in his spot in centerfield and bat ninth. Our...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phillies send Stott to minors and call up a familiar face

The Phillies made some roster changes before Monday's night game against the Colorado Rockies. Just 2½ weeks after starting at third base on opening day, rookie Bryson Stott was sent to Triple A Lehigh Valley. In a corresponding move, the team added veteran outfielder Roman Quinn to the big-league...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Christian Vazquez catching for Boston on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vazquez will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 7.2 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
Max Stassi sitting for Angels against Guardians

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Stassi started three games in a row last week, but this is his second time out of the lineup in the last three games. Kurt Suzuki is starting at catcher over Stassi and hitting eighth.
CLEVELAND, OH
Franmil Reyes batting cleanup for Cleveland Monday

The Cleveland Guardians listed Franmil Reyes as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Reyes will bat fourth as the team's designated hitter Monday while Josh Naylor moves to right field and Oscar Mercado sits. Reyes has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Jose Herrera starting Tuesday for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Herrera is getting the nod behind the plate while batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Herrera for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daniel Vogelbach starting on Tuesday for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Daniel Vogelbach is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.5 FanDuel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sergio Alcantara starting for Arizona Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alcantara is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Alcantara for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
PHOENIX, AZ
Carson Kelly sitting on Tuesday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kelly is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Herrera versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. In 41 plate appearances this season, Kelly has a .103 batting average with a .275...
PHOENIX, AZ
Guardians' Richie Palacios sitting Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians infielder/outfielder Richie Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Palacios went 2-for-3 in his MLB debut on Monday. Steven Kwan (hamstring) remains out Tuesday, but Ernie Clement is replacing Palacios in left field and hitting seventh.
CLEVELAND, OH
Martin Maldonado starting on Tuesday for Astros

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. Our models project Maldonado for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
HOUSTON, TX
Niko Goodrum in Astros' Tuesday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Niko Goodrum is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Goodrum is getting the nod at second base, batting second in the order versus Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. Our models project Goodrum for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.7...
HOUSTON, TX
Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Tuesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Luis Severino on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Jose Trevino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 8.2 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

