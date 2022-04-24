ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Biden mourns Hatch as an ‘American original’

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
President Biden on Sunday mourned Orrin Hatch, calling the late Republican senator from Utah an “American original” who fought to make the country a better place.

Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history, died at the age of 88 on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Biden, who served for more than three decades in the U.S. Senate with Hatch, praised his former colleague in a statement, calling him a “fighter who carried with him the memory of his humble upbringing near Pittsburgh, who never humored a bully, or shied from a challenge.”

“The greatest perk one has as a Senator was access to people with serious minds, a serious sense of purpose, and who cared about something. That was Orrin,” Biden wrote. “He was, quite simply, an American original.”

Hatch served in the Senate for 42 years, representing Utah in the upper chamber from 1977 until 2019.

The lawmaker sponsored or cosponsored over 750 pieces of legislation that became law, and Hatch has “held the distinction of having passed more legislation into law than any other Senator alive,” according to the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation.

Other leading politicians in the nation also praised the late senator following news of his death, including his colleagues in the U.S. Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) touted Hatch’s work on crucial pieces of legislation, including tax reforms in 2017 and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Orrin was also remarkable for reasons that went beyond his titanic Senate record. He was warm. He was deeply kind and gentlemanly. He cherished his faith and loved his church,” McConnell said.

Fellow U.S. Senate Republicans from Utah, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, meanwhile, called him a brilliant man who forged legacy and made a lasting mark in Senate politics.

Biden also said he often battled with the “sharp-elbowed Orrin” when they served in Congress together, but the president said he appreciated that Hatch had both a “tough side” and a “soft side.”

“Senator Hatch was also a man of deep faith; a gentle soul who wrote songs and poems, and shared them with friends, colleagues, and the world,” Biden wrote in his statement. “This was the Orrin who looked out for the people who often didn’t have a voice in our laws and our country.”

deseret.com

Lawmakers, leaders react to news of Orrin Hatch’s death

News of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s death on Saturday spread quickly through the many dignitaries and other state and federal officials with whom Hatch had brushed shoulders over his many years of service. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the news broke his heart. "Abby and I are so...
UTAH STATE
