ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardener – You can save money and keep your plants healthy by filling planters with this free trick – how it works

By Carsen Holaday
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21w9Mx_0fIo6KQf00

GARDENERS can save money as well as the planet by using what they have on hand to fill the bottom of planters.

The bottom of deep planters can be stuffed with fillers like old cans and plant pots turned upside down, according to gardening experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yESMs_0fIo6KQf00
Fillers are placed in planters to take up space and allow the plants to drain Credit: Getty

The cans and pots improve drainage and create air pockets for better aeration and healthier soil, according to Family Handyman.

Fillers are placed in planters to take up space and allow the plant to drain water effectively, encouraging healthy roots.

Rather than filling an entire planter with soil, fillers can help your wallet because it keeps you from having to purchase more soil, which can be expensive.

Using fillers, especially old cans and pots that you don't have to buy, also helps the environment because it keeps those non-biodegradable products out of landfills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLkUk_0fIo6KQf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0C26_0fIo6KQf00

Planters can be filled with light fillers like recycled plastics. Some light materials include water bottles, soda bottles, and crushed or uncrushed aluminum cans.

Nursery pots and six-packs and unused plastic pots can also be used as light fillers, but they must be turned upside down in the bottom of the planter.

When filling the bottom of your planter, be sure to have at least one drainage hole in the bottom of the container to avoid stagnant water.

There should also be a filter between the filler and the soil to keep the soil in place and prevent dirt from sliding down the planter, according to Lotsa' Garden.

To ensure that the filler used is healthy for the planter, gardeners can double-check with a local nursery or gardening store.

Large pool noodles can also be a cheap and easy filler used to take up extra space in planters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMtEv_0fIo6KQf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTR9X_0fIo6KQf00

In other garden news, sprinkling sugar on your lawn can help to keep it super green.

Surprisingly, diapers can also be used in the garden to keep the soil moist throughout harsh weather.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How It Works#Planters#Family Handyman
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

Why You Should Bury Whole Eggs In Plants

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. During a childhood Easter egg hunt in our cousins’ yard years ago, we kids...
GARDENING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
405K+
Followers
21K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy