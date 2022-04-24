ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

I’m a penny-pinching mum-of-eight – here’s five ways I save money including slashing unwanted subscriptions

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

HAVING children can be expensive, from buying school uniforms to food shops.

But a savvy mum-of-eight has revealed the five ways she has slashed her outgoings and saved her family a ton of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2KAc_0fIo6E8J00
Angela, a mum-of-eight shared the savvy ways she saves money for her large family Credit: YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9xxE_0fIo6E8J00
She recommends waiting until your children are older to pay for after-school activities they'll actually enjoy Credit: Getty

Angela Braniff, from the US, revealed her top five money-saving tips in a YouTube video uploaded to her account.

The mum knows all too well how having a large family can get expensive and shared how she keeps on top of her budget.

The first thing the family cut was their cable television subscription, the family instead subscribe to Netflix and Hulu.

She said: "We have had zero regrets on that decision," which they made back in 2011.

If you aren't ready to say goodbye to your TV channels just yet, she recommends giving the providers a call to see if they will make a deal with you instead of switching to a cheaper company.

The mum recommends cancelling any subscription services you may not be making the most out of.

The next recommendation is to make the use of reward apps to make your money stretch further.

For those who love coffee, you could sign up for your favourite store's reward app and save on extras like syrups or extra shots of coffee.

She said since using the reward app, Rakuten she has received over $9,000 in cash back.

Angela recommends making the use of a Costco card if you have one, and not just for stocking up on bulk groceries if you have a large family.

She also recommends going there to take the kids for dinner if you want a cheap option.

"You can get a whole pizza, or hot dogs and a drink, so we can take our kids there and fed them for just $10/15." She said.

Lastly, the mum understands that kids love after-school activities such as sports or music.

While you may want to take them to every single hobby they are interested in, it can get really pricey.

Angela said: "Having eight children, there just aren't enough hours in the day for our kids o all be involved in three different activities.

"We allow our children to be in one activity and we wait until they are old enough to tell us what they want to do."

Taking them when they are too young, she said can be a waste of money and it might be best to wait for when they are older.

Viewers of the video loved Angela's tips, one wrote: "We have five little ones and live in an expensive area on the West Coast, so I LOVE videos like this! Thank you for the tips, Angela!"

"Thank you for sharing your tips! My husband cuts our children’s hair...and his actually...big money saver! We also eat at Costco!" Another added.

Comments / 1

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
405K+
Followers
21K+
Post
132M+
Views
