Like 'The Matrix' before it, a queer allegory sits at the heart of 'We're All Going to the World's Fair'. The gulf between digital and physical identity is something that TV and film keeps returning to. From reality TV shows like The Circle to The Matrix Resurrections, there's something about cyberspace that's endlessly compelling. We're All Going to the World's Fair, the directorial debut of Jane Schoenbrun, is an experimental horror film that takes our continued curiosity about the internet in directions that are at once strange, unsettling, and deeply queer; creating a portrait of what it means to be Very Online that intersects with the uncertainties of understanding trans identity.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO