ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

One dead and at least three hurt in Nebraska wildfires

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLpGI_0fIo5Phh00
Nebraska Wildfires This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire near Cambridge, Neb. Several small towns, including Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, in Nebraska's southwest and Macy in its northeast, were forced to temporarily evacuate because of the wind-driven wildfires. (Nebraska State Patrol via AP) (Uncredited)

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — (AP) — Wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska contributed to the death of one person and injured at least three firefighters, authorities said Sunday.

The person who died was in Red Willow County, in the southwest corner of the state, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Jodie Fawl said. She said she didn't have details about that person or where the firefighters were injured, though she said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Blazes have been reported in 12 counties in around the state since Friday. The state agency said they were still burning Saturday night in five counties in Nebraska's southwest: Perkins, Hayes, Furnas, Red Willow and Frontier counties. The agency didn't provide estimates of the total area that had been burned or the number of homes or other structures that had been destroyed.

Several small towns, including Cambridge, Bartley, Indianola and Wilsonville, in Nebraska's southwest and Macy in its northeast, were forced to temporarily evacuate because of the fires. The evacuation orders were lifted Saturday.

The Nebraska National Guard deployed three helicopters and several support trucks to help battle the blazes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

2 helicopters crashed into Lake Apopka within 24 hours

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews recovering a helicopter that crashed in Lake Apopka Tuesday said they discovered a second mystery copter in the water Wednesday morning. Deputies said the second helicopter also went down into the lake on Tuesday later in the day. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
APOPKA, FL
WDBO

State wraps probe of Minneapolis police after Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Almost two years after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights was set Wednesday to announce findings from its investigation into whether the city police department had a pattern of racial discrimination in policing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDBO

Missing wolf hybrids prompt warning from police in Kentucky

MORGANFIELD, Ky. — Police and animal control officers in Morganfield, Kentucky, are warning people about three wolf hybrids that are on the loose. The Morganfield Police Department shared photos of the animals Wednesday, saying that the wolf hybrids are privately owned and escaped from their shelter and fencing. The...
MORGANFIELD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, NE
City
Macy, NE
City
Indianola, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Bartley, NE
State
Nebraska State
County
Red Willow County, NE
KSN News

Sedgwick County sirens will be in attack mode Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are in a place where you can hear the Sedgwick County tornado sirens Monday, May 2, you may notice they sound a bit different. Sedgwick County Emergency Management will test the Outdoor Warning System’s attack mode. Usually, the Monday test at noon is the alert mode, a steady tone. […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy