Dude Perfect tour 2022: How can I buy tickets?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
 3 days ago

THE Dude Perfect tour is coming to a city near you this summer and will surely be jam-packed with comedy and sports.

Let's take a look at what we know about the upcoming That’s Happy Summer Tour...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0684lx_0fIo4l8a00
Dude Perfect is made up of five members who used to go to college together in Texas

When is the Dude Perfect group going on tour?

The Dude Perfect That’s Happy Summer Tour has been confirmed for the year 2022.

Dude Perfect will kick off their tour on June 23, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas, and is expected to end on July 31, in Dallas, Texas.

They will be performing at arenas like the Prudential Center in New Jersey, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjwtR_0fIo4l8a00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffovr_0fIo4l8a00

How can I buy tickets?

A list of dates, locations and venues are listed on the Dude Perfect official website.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale through vendors like Ticketmaster.

Fans can upgrade their experience with one of three VIP packages: Epic, Hero, or Premium.

Depending on the package, fans will have access to front-row seats, early entry, and a chance to meet the Dudes, according to the site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4GIO_0fIo4l8a00
Dude Perfect is going on their 2022 That’s Happy Summer Tour Credit: INSTAGRAM/dudeperfect

Who is a part of the Dude Perfect group?

Dude Perfect is a sports and comedy group headquartered in Texas.

The group consists of the following members - all of whom were former college roommates at Texas A&M University:

  • Tyler Toney
  • Cory Cotton & Coby Cotton (twins)
  • Garrett Hilbert
  • Cody Jones

The Dudes meet while in college and bonded "over competitive sports, popular dances, and embarrassing haircuts," according to the timeline on their site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMtEv_0fIo4l8a00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTR9X_0fIo4l8a00

Dude Perfect has over 57million subscribers on YouTube, 434k followers on Twitter and over 11million followers on Instagram.

The group currently holds 14 Guinness World Records, including most party poppers popped in 30 seconds (team of two) in 2019.

