ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Lyon beat PSG 3-2 in women’s Champions League semi-final first leg

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYON, France (Reuters) – Olympique Lyonnais made the most of some woeful goalkeeping by Barbora Votikova to beat Paris St Germain 3-2 at home in a lively women’s Champions League semi-final first leg on Sunday. Catarina Macario’s double and a penalty by Wendie Renard, who became the...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PSG 'are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino' just hours after his side sealed Ligue 1 title - as the French club 'begin talks over an eye-watering £12.6m pay-off' for him and his staff

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title, according to reports in France. PSG were crowned champions following their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday, but despite running away with the league title, Pochettino and his players have come under intense scrutiny since their exit from the Champions League in the last-16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Hegerberg
Person
Wendie Renard
Person
Catarina Macario
Person
Christiane Endler
SB Nation

Champions League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Villarreal

After a shock quarter-final upset against Bayern Munich, Villarreal find themselves in the semi-finals of the Champions League and up against another one of the competition’s most stories clubs in Liverpool. Leg one sees the La Liga side managed by Unai Emery travel to Anfield for a Wednesday night clash under the lights before they host the Reds at the Estadio de la Cerámica next Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League Top 50: Best players from Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Villarreal ranked

There are only four teams remaining in the UEFA Champions League as action returns on Tuesday and Wednesday with the semifinals on CBS and Paramount+. Tuesday will see Manchester City host Real Madrid, while Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield. In total, we will see 44 players named to the starting lineups and several subs for each, but ahead of kickoff, let's examine and dissect the 50 best players remaining in the competition. Our soccer team voted for our top 50 and accumulated the totals, leaving you our official compiled list below.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#Paris St Germain#Reuters
BBC

Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus; Moise Kean scores late winner

A late winner from Moise Kean earned Juventus a comeback win at Sassuolo in Serie A and boosted their hold on the final Champions League qualifying spot. The win moved fourth-placed Juve one point behind Napoli in third and eight clear of Roma in fifth. Sassuolo took the lead when...
UEFA
ESPN

Villarreal, Atletico Madrid prove that strong defensive soccer belongs in Champions League, modern era

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City is undoubtedly the glamour tie of the two UEFA Champions League semifinals, but the other offers a clash of styles that's becoming increasingly rare at the highest level of football. If their quarterfinal performance against Bayern Munich is anything to go by, Villarreal is likely to set up in an extremely defensive system with all of their players close to their own penalty area and their opponents Liverpool will enjoy the vast majority of possession while trying to break down the "Yellow Submarine."
UEFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City-Real Madrid 1st leg in Champions League semis

A look at what is happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. The semifinals begin with the master of European soccer visiting an upstart. Real Madrid is the record 13-time European champion, while Manchester City has reached the final only once — last year, when it lost to Chelsea. When it comes to heritage in the competition, the gap between the teams is sizeable but City is starting to look at home at Europe’s top table and is bidding to eliminate Real in the knockout stage for the second time in three seasons. In 2020, City won both home and away in the last 16. Real was also ousted by an English team, Chelsea, in last season’s semifinals but is a tougher proposition a year on with striker Karim Benzema in the form of his life, having scored hat tricks in the last 16 and quarterfinals. Real’s route to the semis has been challenging, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea and now meeting the English Premier League champion and current leader. With Liverpool a potential opponent in the final, the path could hardly have been tougher. City will start the slight favorite but has a big issue at right back, with Joao Cancelo suspended and both Kyle Walker and John Stones injured. Real should also be fresher, having been inactive over a weekend that was reserved for the Copa del Rey final.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Juve looks to boost Champions League hopes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Juventus looks to consolidate a Champions League place with a visit to talented Sassuolo. Juventus is fourth in Serie A and can extend its five-point advantage over fifth-place Roma, which lost to defending champion Inter Milan on Saturday. Juventus can also move within a point of third-place Napoli. “We’re not mathematically in the Champions League yet,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned. Tenth-place Sassuolo features Italy forwards Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Can Karim Benzema hot streak continue?

The Champions League semifinals begin as four teams remain in pursuit of continental glory. The action kicks off on Tuesday when Real Madrid head to Manchester City for the first leg. It will be Liverpool and Villarreal on Wednesday in the other semifinal. Tuesday's clash at the Etihad features a club in Real that have won the tournament 13 times, more than any other, while City have yet to reach the summit but are hoping this is the year Pep Guardiola leads them there. Ahead of kickoff, here are our expert picks:
UEFA
Daily Mail

Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus: Moise Kean nets winner in the 89th minute to earn Massimiliano Allegri's side a comeback victory to edge them closer to Champions League qualification

A late winner from Moise Kean earned Juventus a 2-1 comeback victory at Sassuolo in Serie A on Monday and boosted their hold on the final Champions League qualifying spot. The win moved fourth-placed Juve to 66 points from 34 matches, one point behind Napoli in third and eight clear of AS Roma in fifth in the race for Europe. Sassuolo stay 10th.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Ex-Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink reveals controversial 2009 Champions League semi-final defeat by Barcelona made him 'have a few conspiracy theories' - and Dutch coach thought UEFA were 'looking to avoid the same two teams reaching the final again'

Former Chelsea caretaker boss Guus Hiddink says the controversial defeat in the 2009 Champions League semi-finals against Barcelona triggered him 'having conspiracy theories'. The Blues went out courtesy of Andres Iniesta's stoppage-time away goal at Stamford Bridge on a night where they had numerous penalty appeals turned down by Norwegian referee Tom Henning Ovrebo.
UEFA
BBC

'Ice cold' Karim Benzema penalty lights up Champions League classic

What do you do when you have missed three penalties in the last month? Step up in a Champions League semi-final and score a Panenka, that's what. At least, that's what Karim Benzema did anyway. The Real Madrid striker showed nerves of steel as he dinked his spot-kick over Manchester...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'You have to be able to ride out the storm': Karim Benzema praises Real Madrid for staying within touching distance of Man City in the Champions League semi-final after scoring twice to keep his side in the tie

Karim Benzema admitted that Real Madrid did well to stay in the tie after conceding four times against Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg. Pep Guardiola's side threatened to run away with the game after going 2-0 up inside the opening 11 minutes at the Etihad Stadium and eventually won 4-3 on a thrilling night of football.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. Villarreal prediction, odds, line: Soccer expert reveals 2022 Champions League picks for Apr. 27

Liverpool looks to extend its unbeaten streak across all competitions to 11 matches when it hosts Villarreal on Wednesday for the first leg of their 2022 UEFA Champions League semifinal showdown. The Reds, who have recorded eight victories and a pair of draws during their current run, are seeking their seventh Champions League title and first since 2019 after defeating Benfica in the quarterfinals. Villarreal, which is unbeaten in its last five contests (3-2-0), has reached the semis for the first time since 2006 after upsetting Bayern Munich.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy