VIDEO: Florida groom denies authorizing marijuana-laced food at wedding

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has released body cam video showing the questioning of two newlyweds after their wedding guests fell ill from cannabis-laced food last February.

The sheriff’s office said that it was called to the The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood on Feb. 19 after several guests fell ill from the food. Several told deputies they felt “high.” In total, 30 to 40 people were at the party.

The body cam video showed deputies tell catering staff not to throw away any food as they moved through the venue.

“We all have been affected somehow by what was put in the food,” someone is heard saying on the video.

Deputies later approached the couple to ask who authorized putting marijuana in the food. The groom told deputies that he had no idea who would have done that while his bride, 42-year-old Danya Glenny, watched.

“I just walked our daughter home and came back, and I was like ‘what’s going on?'” he said.

The groom said some of the guests have used marijuana before and that they could have brought their own edibles.

“If people have their own personal and ingesting it, that’s one thing, but if somebody put it in the food for everybody, including minors or whatever the case might be, that’s where the problem kind of lies,” a deputy told the couple.

The sheriff’s office said Glenny was questioned if she asked for marijuana to be laced in the food, but she told them no, according to a report by WOFL .

Both Glenny and the catering manager Joycelyn Bryant, 31, were charged with tampering, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana. The two women turned themselves in last Monday.

Cynthia Miller
2d ago

poor guy. that's evil to do to his. family and friends. I hope he annnuls this marriage. she has no conscience. Wyatt might she do beyond this in anger or retaliation with chemicals?

