Outdoor Antenna advice

 3 days ago

I am looking at purchasing either a Wellbrook loop, a Sigma Scan King 500kh-1500MHZ fibreglass rod or a HF discone antenna for medium wave and shortwave listening. I have and already use a long wire antenna when outside. However, due to all the electrical interference in the house, medium wave and...

