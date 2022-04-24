ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return

By Julia Huffman
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of thousands of people were in attendance for the return of one of Louisville’s most popular annual events. People from all over came to Waterfront Park to enjoy...

Travis Peterson
2d ago

I'M EXTREMELY IMPRESSED!..., given Louisville's past 2 years with violence... ONLY 6 PEOPLE ARRESTED!

Jim-n-M 18
2d ago

REALLY GLAD to hear that for the most part. Families were able to safely enjoy themselves.

Public Safety
