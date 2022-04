GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Hundreds of people attended the first day of Cinema By The Shore, which is back at Jones Park in Gulfport. The summer-long event kicked off its first day with tons of food trucks, music, and games. Families gathered around the park with blankets and chairs waiting for the first movie of the season, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” to start.

