TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings (9202.T) logged a fourth-quarter operating loss, hit hard by the country's COVID curbs but forecast a return to a profit this financial year as domestic demand recovers and international restrictions ease. The 57.3 billion yen ($440 million) operating loss for the three months ended March 31, calculated by Reuters, narrowed from 102.4 billion yen a year earlier. The operating loss, flagged by the airline last week, was its eighth in nine quarters. read more ANA's prediction of 50 billion yen in annual operating profit this financial year was higher than an average 42.3 billion yen forecast from 12 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

ECONOMY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO