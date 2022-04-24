ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

French Afternoon Election Turnout Down 2 Percentage Points From 2017

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - Turnout figures for the second round of France's presidential election on Sunday showed a 63.23% participation rate by 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), the interior ministry said, below the 65.30% recorded at...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Protests erupt in France after Macron’s election win

Protesters took to the streets in several cities in France following Emmanuel Macron’s re-election as president on Sunday night.Footage on social media showed riot police charging into crowds of mostly young people in central Paris, while images of the aftermath signalled officers had used teargas to break up groups. Dozens of people gathered in the neighbourhood of Chatelet, as well as on Place de la République, to oppose Mr Macron’s victory. Protests also took place in Lyon, Montpellier and Toulouse.Earlier in the day, he became the first French leader to win re-election for 20 years, scoring 58.54 per cent...
PROTESTS
marketplace.org

Victory for Le Pen in France’s presidential election would have big repercussions for France — and the rest of the EU

France goes to the polls on Sunday, April 24, for the second and last round of the presidential election. While Emmanuel Macron seems likely to secure a second term, the rival contender, Marine Le Pen of the hard-right National Rally party, has been snapping at his heels. At one point in the campaign, she was only 3 percentage points behind the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Reuters#The Interior Ministry#Ipsos#Ifop#French#Tassilo Hummel
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Russia attacks Mariupol steel plant days after Putin ordered troops not to storm it, says Ukraine

Russian troops have attacked the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol just two days after President Vladimir Putin ordered his generals not to storm it, Ukraine has said. Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Saturday that the Kremlin’s soldiers were laying siege to the steelworks, Ukraine’s last stronghold in the city, where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are holed up. “The enemy is trying to completely suppress resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal,” he said.His comments came days after Mr Putin told his defence minister Sergei Shoigu not to seize the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

Marine Le Pen, a fighter suffering another big defeat

Marine Le Pen, who on Sunday lost the second round of France's presidential election to Emmanuel Macron, had fought hard to make her far-right party electable but in the end failed by a wide margin to win over a majority of voters. Le Pen added that she will "carry on" her political career and "lead the battle" against Macron in June's parliamentary elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Emmanuel Macron: The French president and his family in profile

France’s president Emmanuel Macron is expected to win a second term in the Elysee Palace in Sunday’s runoff vote against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, having gained 27.8 per cent of votes against her 23.1 per cent in the first round and topped opinion polls throughout the race. Mr Macron impressed viewers during Wednesday evening’s lengthy TV debate with Ms Le Pen, in which he appeared combative and even a little haughty, challenging his opponent over her party’s financial ties to Vladimir Putin and Russia, and questioning her competence to govern.However, the incumbent remaining in power is far from...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian rouble hits near 2-year high vs euro

April 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, firming past 77 against the euro to a near two-year high, helped by tax payments that companies are due to make this week and as the market looked ahead to a central bank rate decision on Friday. By 1453 GMT,...
MARKETS
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy