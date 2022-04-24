ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional...

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
Effective: 2022-04-27 08:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/marquette. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Republic affecting Marquette County. For the Michigamme River...including Republic...elevated river levels are ongoing. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Republic. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.7 feet, water begins to impact the yards of homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 8.4 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northwest Harford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Northwest Harford County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Logan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Auglaize, Hardin and Logan Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Fayette Ridges, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill or damage sensitive vegetation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Indiana; Lawrence FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Lawrence, Armstrong, Butler and Indiana Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill or damage sensitive vegetation.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Erie, Lorain, Ottawa, Stark, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Erie; Lorain; Ottawa; Stark; Summit FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Lorain, Stark, Erie, Ottawa and Summit Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS......Locations near and slightly inland from the lake may not see the freezing temperatures. However if winds decrease for a few hours near sunrise some frost will be possible.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Champaign, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Hocking, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Champaign; Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Hocking; Licking; Union FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Licking, Champaign, Franklin OH, Hocking, Fairfield, Union OH and Delaware Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

