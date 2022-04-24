ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two men rescued after plane crashes into Green River

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men are safe after a small plane crash Saturday. Puget Sound Fire says it happened...

komonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Two injured after driver of stolen car crashes in Renton

Two people are in the hospital after police say a driver in a stolen car crashed in Renton. It happened around 6:40 Saturday evening. Officers spotted a stolen car in the 200 block of South 3rd Street. They say that car sped into the intersection at Park Avenue and 6th Street, then hit another car and flipped.
RENTON, WA
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Green River#Traffic Accident
NBC News

Wisconsin surgeon who vanished on a hike found dead near trail, sheriff's office says

The body of a 26-year-old Wisconsin surgeon who disappeared on a hike was found near the trail she was last reported to be on, authorities said. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was reported missing on March 30, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.
WISCONSIN STATE
BBC

A dangling baby's breath-taking escape from a fire

A police officer climbed the outside of an apartment block to rescue a one-year-old baby dangled over a balcony by her desperate mother during a fire in Florida. Deputy William Puzynski then lowered the girl to officers waiting on the ground. Firefighters rescued the mother by ladder. The condition of...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOMO News

Graham structure fire leaves southbound lanes closed

GRAHAM, Wash. — A structure fire in Pierce County has caused heavy traffic Monday morning. Graham fire crews are on the scene at the 22900 block of Meridian Ave, where southbound lanes of Meridian are blocked. Crews are asking people to avoid the area as they work to extinguish...
GRAHAM, WA
CBS 46

2 dead in plane crash near factory

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attended a hearing Friday in Atlanta over a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn’t be allowed to seek reelection. Judge denies bond for Alexander Kraus in murder of Archie Eversole. Georgia veteran turns 100 years old. Updated: 7 hours ago. Georgia veteran...
ATLANTA, GA
KOMO News

Man arrested, accused of driving onto sidewalk, killing pedestrian

SEATTLE - Seattle Police say they arrested a 33-year-old man Saturday night after he reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian in Interbay. Police say someone called 911 just before 11 p.m. to report that a driver had hit a man near the intersection of 15th Ave W and Gilman Drive W. The man was declared dead at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
Patriot Ledger

Jeep hits house in Weymouth; driver flees, then is found, police say

WEYMOUTH – A driver fled after a Jeep crashed into a home in Weymouth early Wednesday morning, police said. The crash happened just before 1:15 a.m. on Bridge Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the driver was gone. The driver, who was not identified, was later found nearby and taken to a hospital to be evaluated. No one inside the home was injured, police said. This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Jeep hits house in Weymouth; driver flees, then is found, police say
WEYMOUTH, MA
KOMO News

Encampment fire in downtown Seattle causes 4-mile-long backup on I-90

SEATTLE — A downtown homeless encampment fire is causing heavy traffic on the freeway Monday morning. A 4-mile-long backup formed along the right shoulder of eastbound I-90 near the on-ramp from northbound I-5 and Edgar Martinez Drive just after 6:15 a.m. The structure — in which three people were...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Officials investigating smash-and-grab at Fife locksmith shop

FIFE, Wash. — A smash-and-grab in North Pierce County early Monday morning is under investigation. Puget Sound Locksmith, located in the 1500 block of 54th Ave E in Fife, was targeted by intruders who left broken glass and mangled metal all over the scene. "They took a couple pieces...
FIFE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy