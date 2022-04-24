ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainier, WA

Brand new tiny house village sits empty in Rainier Beach

By Mo Haider, KOMO News Reporter
KOMO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new tiny house village sits empty after the 'Low Income Housing Institute’ says they were denied funding. Brand new and ready to go, the South End Tiny House Village sits empty in Ranier Beach. It has many of the necessities someone needs to live like beds, bathrooms,...

leelee
2d ago

Tiny houses are a great idea and most houses are larger inside than they look. They would be great for a couple who don't need much or for a person who needs cheaper energy bills.

David Stevenson
2d ago

A private charity cannot just build tiny houses and then demand tax payers money to fund it. That is not how the real world works. In the real world, it is the elected officials who put out a tender to provide a good or service that has already been agreed upon. Then the tax payers money is directed to the best bid.

Bret Margeritte
2d ago

again a person or people that do not want to live under society rules will never accept these living conditions. the government has no clue how to make it work. the wrong people are making the decisions that the homeless aren't willing to accept. a charity or someone that's been homeless, that able to connect with these people. have to be willing to have it provided no strings attached. then maybe. people would make use of them

