HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- A man's date suit was left drenched in water and ruined when he jumped into a pond in Northwest Indiana recently – but he was more than happy to do it all to save a driver trapped in a submerged car. On Friday night, CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke to the hero about his harrowing account. Branden Delk was driving along the Borman Expressway (Interstate 80/94) in Northwest Indiana, when something caught his attention at the Kennedy Avenue exit in Hammond. "It's like dark - you can barely see. I'm kind of confused as to what's...

HAMMOND, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO