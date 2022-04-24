ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father, son sentenced after grizzly bear, cub die near Yellowstone National Park

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZrty_0fIo1UGA00

(NEXSTAR) – A father and son face jail time and have had their hunting licenses revoked for illegally killing a grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, an adult female grizzly bear was shot and killed near the Pole Bridge Campground, roughly 10 miles west of Yellowstone, in March last year.

Fish and Game staff received a mortality signal from the bear’s collar, and the carcass was later found lying in the Little Warm River with multiple gunshot wounds. A young cub that “perished as a result of [its mother’s] death” was found in the grizzly’s den.

Grizzly bears are protected under state and federal law in Idaho with no current hunting season in the state.

Head, antler poached from beloved elk ‘Kahuna’ in Rocky Mountain National Park

“The loss of a reproductive female grizzly is a real tragedy,” said Regional Conservation Officer Doug Petersen shortly after Fish and Game began investigating the illegal killing. Various rewards were offered, totaling $40,000, for information leading to a citation and conviction.

In November, while speaking with Fish and Game, Jared Baum admitted to shooting the bear but said he believed it was a black bear. There wasn’t a black bear season open in the area at the time of the shooting, according to Fish and Game.

Baum then said he had tracked the bear and thought he had shot it 40 times – 12 bullets and a bullet fragment were found in the bear’s carcass – as it was running downstream. Baum told officers that when he realized it was a grizzly and he had shot her too many times, “he finished her.”

‘Unsightly’ deer stirs concern in Colorado

According to Fish and Game , Baum added that his father, Rex Baum, had accompanied him and that he had tossed the two handguns they had used into a pond. The Bonneville County Search and Rescue Dive Team searched the pond, but Fish and Game say no firearms were found.

As part of a plea deal, Jared Baum pleaded guilty to a felony and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. His hunting license has also been revoked for life. Rex Baum pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and faces three days in jail. His hunting license has been revoked for 10 years in all 48 of the states included in the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Idaho State
natureworldnews.com

Legendary Elk Beheaded in Rocky Mountains; Vowed to ‘Return to the Earth'

Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Grizzly Bears#Shooting#Nexstar#Idaho Fish And Game#Regional Conservation
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Grizzly Bear Research Trapping to Begin at Grand Teton National Park

From May 1 to July 15, a team of wildlife professionals will be conducting its annual grizzly bear research trapping at Grand Teton National Park. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will be collecting new data as a part of the Endangered Species Act. As a part of this act, scientists monitor the condition of the grizzly bear population in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The team will be paying special attention to adult female grizzlies during the monitoring program.
ANIMALS
107.9 LITE FM

Why Idaho Will Never Land A Western Series Like Yellowstone

Who doesn't love a good movie or television series? One of the most popular shows is Kevin Costner's Yellowstone. The show was filmed in Utah for the first few years but recently moved its production to Montana. ( I know, a TV series about life in Montana filmed in Utah? It didn't make sense at the time.)
IDAHO STATE
1240 KLYQ

[WATCH] Tourists Approach Massive Grizzly in Yellowstone

It literally hasn't been a week since Yellowstone National Park began opening roads for the season, and we already have our first case of wildlife vs. human. Yellowstone National Park opened certain roads on Friday, April 15 and it seems tourist season is off to a rough start. There's a rule in YNP about staying at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and in a video posted on Instagram, you can clearly see that a few tourists violated that rule.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
WJBF

WJBF

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy