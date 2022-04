It was a magical season for the LBCC men’s volleyball team, as the Vikings made it all the way to Saturday’s CCCAA state championship match against perennial rivals Orange Coast. The Vikings were the reigning state champs after winning in 2019, the last time a season was held prior to two years of COVID-19 shutdowns. This year was the Pirates’ year, however, as they swept the Vikings 25-22, 25-21, 25-22.

ORANGE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO