ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

MMH holds Donate Life Celebration

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital hosted a Donate Life Celebration Friday morning in order to encourage people to register as organ donors and honor those who have saved lives by donating. The event featured a...

www.newswest9.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

National Donate Life Month

April is National Donate Life month, a reminder of the need for organ donations, which provide thousands of people with a second chance at life. For details on becoming an organ donor visit registerme.org.
CHARITIES
NewsWest 9

Over 500 people fed by local nonprofit on Easter Sunday

MIDLAND, Texas — Over 500 people gathered for a meal by Centennial park today for the Longest Table event to celebrate Easter and each other. "We're so excited that people came out after or before church to just join with us and bring people hope and bring people together," said David Stephens, Executive Director of Thriving United.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

2022 PBRC Telethon raises over $1.4M

ODESSA, Texas — West Texas showed up in a big way during the 2022 Permian Basin Rehab Center Telethon on Saturday and Sunday. The community came together to help the center raise over $1.4 million throughout the event. Volunteers from all over the region manned the phone banks, as...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
City
Justin, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Central High School Swimmers Hold Fundraiser for Seriously Ill Teammate

SAN ANGELO – A fundraiser for a member of the San Angelo Central High School swim team recently diagnosed with cancer will take place this Thursday. Hunter Vela, a teenager at San Angelo Central, has been diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma that primarily affects children. This Thursday, April 28, 2022, members of the San Angelo Central swimming program will be swimming in increments of 100 yards to raise money for Hunter. You can make a flat donation or sponsor per 100 meters. No other fundraiser has been planned for Hunter at this time. The swimmers got…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTRE

East Texas Giving Day aims to raise $3M for area nonprofits

Gladewater native who fled Ukraine for Poland: ‘We all want to go home’. “We got word that Russian troops to the south have regrouped and look to be headed towards their city for an offensive strike,” she said. “So we just continue to pray that God would protect our city. It’s been a refuge for so many and we pray it stays that way.”
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Organ Transplants#Organ Donors#Charity#Midland Memorial Hospital#Donate Life
NewsWest 9

Midland Teen Court student volunteers awarded scholarships

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Teen Court celebrated three of its student volunteers Thursday by handing out scholarships. These scholarships totaled $10,000 and were given to students who will be attending a college or university in the fall. Andrew Martinez, Shubhi Dhamija and Brennon Fikes were the students recognized. Fikes...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Ask Midland Odessa – Was I Wrong To Eat A Piece Of Office Birthday Cake Before The Birthday Person?

Okay, so I have some stupid WORK DRAMA going on. So I have a couple of co-workers who are ticked off at me because of what I did the other day here at work. It was our co-workers birthday at they had brought him a cake. Well, it was in the break room for like hours and I finally cut me a piece. Well, that's when the wrath hit me from my co-worker. She came up to me and said that was RUDE and I should have waited for the birthday person to cut the cake. She was also mad because we had not sung Happy Birthday. Ok, I get it, but I really didn't think of it at the moment, but is it really a big deal?
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Click2Houston.com

Listen as Melissa Lucio learns her life has been spared

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Monday, Melissa Lucio was told by a state lawmaker that she was not going to be executed this week. Listen to the conversation between state Rep. Jeff Leach, a...
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

8th Annual Hot Dog Run benefits Midland Humane Coalition

MIDLAND, Texas — The 8th Annual Hot Dog Run is happening on May 7. This 5k and one mile run will be kicking off at the Bush Tennis Center. Your furry friend can join you as well as long as your dog is by your side is by your side at all times and is leashed and vaccinated. You also must clean up after your pet.
MIDLAND, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Plains Regional Medical Center continues in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Plains Regional Medical Center (PRMC) announced Sunday, that they will continue the improvement of women’s health in the Clovis community. The Women’s Medical Center recently notified the community that they would be closing clinic operations on June 10. PRMC reports, that they will start their own women’s care service in the […]
CLOVIS, NM
KENS 5

Dads times two adopts sibling brothers

SAN ANTONIO — "Definitely I sleep good right now because I am busy from the moment I get home until it is bedtime", said adoptive dad Kyle Waggoner. "So I get lots of rest, but it has been wonderful." Kyle Waggoner and his life partner Dale were first licensed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa to hold National Day of Prayer event

ODESSA, Texas — On May 5, the City of Odessa will come together and join in five prayers about different topics including education, neglect and drug abuse. This is for the National Day of Prayer and at one point, this day was suspended inside the city limits of Odessa.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy