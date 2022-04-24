MMH holds Donate Life Celebration

Okay, so I have some stupid WORK DRAMA going on. So I have a couple of co-workers who are ticked off at me because of what I did the other day here at work. It was our co-workers birthday at they had brought him a cake. Well, it was in the break room for like hours and I finally cut me a piece. Well, that's when the wrath hit me from my co-worker. She came up to me and said that was RUDE and I should have waited for the birthday person to cut the cake. She was also mad because we had not sung Happy Birthday. Ok, I get it, but I really didn't think of it at the moment, but is it really a big deal?

