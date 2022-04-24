MMH holds Donate Life Celebration

SAN ANGELO – A fundraiser for a member of the San Angelo Central High School swim team recently diagnosed with cancer will take place this Thursday.
Hunter Vela, a teenager at San Angelo Central, has been diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma that primarily affects children.
This Thursday, April 28, 2022, members of the San Angelo Central swimming program will be swimming in increments of 100 yards to raise money for Hunter. You can make a flat donation or sponsor per 100 meters. No other fundraiser has been planned for Hunter at this time. The swimmers got…
