ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Player ratings as Reds close gap on Man City with derby victory

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Player ratings from the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Premier League talking points

April 24 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. Everton, stalwarts of the Premier League, face the real prospect of seeing their 68-year stay in the English top flight come to an end this season after a damaging weekend. Burnley's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers coupled with Everton's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton players are responsible for HALF of all yellow cards dished out for simulation in the Premier League this campaign... with Anthony Gordon the third player to be booked for diving in the two matches against Liverpool

There have been 12 yellow cards issued for diving in the Premier League this season and Everton have been responsible for half of them. Anthony Gordon was the latest to be punished during Everton's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Second-half goals from Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Holgate
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Alex Iwobi
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Mohamed Salah
SB Nation

FA WSL Recap: Everton Women 0-3 Arsenal

Sunday at Walton Hall Park featured two teams that went into the season with similar aspirations but whose paths diverged very early in September. The yellow brick road for Arsenal this season has been a legitimate chance to win its first title since 2018/19, while the rocky route for Everton has featured a battle for continued existence in the Women’s Super League.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Liverpool#Man City#Burnley#Wolves
The US Sun

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won’t take Villarreal lightly in Champions League after shock Bayern and Juventus wins

JURGEN KLOPP says Villarreal have lost the shock factor — but he will not be taking them lightly. The Liverpool manager claims the Spanish underdogs were under-estimated by powerhouses Bayern Munich and Juventus in earlier Champions League knockout stages and Klopp is wary ahead of tonight’s first-leg semi-final tie at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Jurgen Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: "Thank God the game has two halves. We didn't play particularly well in the first half. They made it uncomfortable but we didn't get in behind the last line. We didn't have enough movement. "We weren't quick enough. We passed the ball into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
UPI News

Champions League: Manchester City edges Real Madrid in semifinal clash

April 26 (UPI) -- Manchester City earned a dramatic 4-3 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup. Kevin De Bruyne quickly put City ahead and the Premier League club never looked back in the thrilling seven-goal affair. The two sides will meet again in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu on May 4 for a spot in the UCL final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Expect the return of Midfield Joelinton against Liverpool

I would be lying to you if I said I wasn’t surprised by Eddie Howe’s decision to rotate as many as four starters from the Crystal Palace game to the one away against Norwich last weekend. Howe 1, Antonio 0. If you caught my preview of the game, you know that I went with—until the day after proved it wrong—the logical assumption that Howe would basically keep playing the same hand and put the same lineup on the pitch for the nth time in a row. Welp.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp urges Anfield crowd to be 'on top of game'

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to play their part in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal. The Reds boss hopes to use the Anfield atmosphere to his side's advantage as they chase a third Champions League final in five seasons. He said: "We know that when we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

382
Followers
3K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy