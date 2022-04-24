ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Two steal vehicle to drive to hospital after shooting near Waffle House, GA cops say

By Bailey Aldridge
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnlq0_0fIo0SSV00

Two people stole a vehicle to drive to a hospital after a shooting near a Waffle House in Georgia, police said.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and International Boulevard in Atlanta, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said in a video posted to Facebook. The shooting occurred “adjacent” to a Waffle House following an altercation.

Police arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds, according to Peek.

Officers later learned that two other people who were shot had stolen a vehicle from a valet at gunpoint and used it to drive themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital, Peek said.

The five people who were shot are between the ages of 15 and 19 and are in stable condition, Peek said.

Police have identified those involved, Peek said, but their names have not been publicly released. The two males accused of stealing the vehicle have been charged with “hijacking motor vehicle,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle and three weapons, Peek said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said Sunday, April 24.

2 Tall Jones
2d ago

roaring demons roaming everywhere, doing some of everything to make chaos everywhere they go, it's fighting and killings....no place is safe from anyone who is possessed with evil spirits and they have the real big guns...which they use with no respect or remorse for life....they are getting younger every day and more violent ...

The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
