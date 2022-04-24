ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland welcomes new hub for Black-owned businesses

By Greg Liggins
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - In Oakland, folks can now make one stop to shop at about a dozen black-owned businesses all under the same roof. Organizers cut the red ribbon Saturday to mark the official opening of a new black-business collective called "Loyal to the Soil" on Broadway and 17th in downtown...

Comments / 18

Linda Mitchell
3d ago

I hope it works out well for all involved and is a good thing. I hope the people of Oakland will appreciate it and help these people succeed

