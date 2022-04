Villarreal have not set La Liga on fire this year, mostly due to a very average away record, but in the Champions League they have already upset two heavyweights and Liverpool are next in line.Unai Emery’s side knocked out Juventus in the last 16 and Bayern Munich in the quarters to take their surprise place in the last four - having won the Europa League last season, of course.Jurgen Klopp’s side are still in the running to win three more competitions in addition to the domestic cup they picked up earlier in the campaign, putting them on the brink of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO