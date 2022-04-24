ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Reject Chance to Sign Manchester United Star Paul Pogba for Free

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Manchester City have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Paul Pogba for free from Manchester United after being offered the midfielder by his agent.

City are closing in on the signing of wonderkid striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland's agent is Mino Raiola who is also the agent of Pogba.

Raiola reportedly offered City the chance to sign Pogba for free during the negotiations for the transfer of Haaland.

Pogba was also said to be open to the idea of joining City to work with Pep Guardiola but City have turned down Pogba.

Pogba had been linked to City in years gone by but evidently stayed at United where he has now run down his current contract.

According to the Daily Star, Guardiola and City have rejected Pogba's possible move to the club during negotiations and therefor Pogba will not be joining United's rivals this summer.

Pogba is said to be wanted by a number of clubs this summer including PSG and former club Juventus.

