A joint meeting of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks council members may be called to try and build consensus on the location for a fourth intercity bridge. The option was floated at last night’s (Monday) Grand Forks council meeting regarding an East Grand Forks plan to purchase land along a 32nd Avenue South corridor. An ad hoc committee of the MPO looked at two potential river crossings – Elks Drive and 32nd Avenue. The study did not make a formal recommendation but gave advantages to the 32nd crossing.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO