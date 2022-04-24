Report: Mauricio Pochettino Set to Leave PSG

Mauricio Pochettino is set to leave French giants PSG just a day after winning his first Ligue 1 title with the club according to a report.

Pochettino won his first league title with PSG on Saturday after falling short last season.

Pochettino has been at PSG for a number of seasons but this season alone has put mounted pressure on his shoulders due to the clubs failure and elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentine manager had been heavily linked to the Manchester United job before the club appointed Erik Ten Hag just days ago.

Pochettino was reportedly frustrated with not being told that he hadn't received the United job.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to PSGHub via Le Parisien , "Imminent divorce between Pochettino & PSG. It's all just a matter of a financial settlement, around €15M."

Pochettino and PSG have seemingly come to an agreement with the report suggesting that both the manager and club want to part ways following this season.

