Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Start Against Boston on Friday Night
Corey Kluber made his third start for Tampa Bay on Friday night, but it did not go as well as his first two. He gave up four runs and a season-high 11 hits in the Rays' 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Tropicana Field. Here is our "Just For Starters'' breakdown, with season totals for all Rays starters.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Corey Kluber had the worst of his three starts so far this season for the Tampa Bay Rays, getting roughed up a bit early in their 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox to start the series on Friday night at Tropicana Field.
Here are Kluber's numbers from Friday night's game against the Boston Red Sox as part of our "Just For Starters'' series.
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Corey Kluber
- Game: Friday vs. Boston Red Sox
- Decision: Lost, to go to 0-1 on the season
- Team result: Red Sox won 4-3, and the Rays fell to 7-7 on the season.
- Innings pitched: 5.0
- Total pitches: 89
- Strikes: 61
- Runs allowed: 4
- Earned runs: 4
- Hits allowed: 11
- Walks allowed: 1
- Total strikeouts: 3
- Status upon departure: Corey Kluber left after the fifth inning, trailing 4-2. He was replaced by Javy Guerra. The Rays bullpen pitched four hitless innings.
- The skinny: The Red Sox seemed to have Kluber's game plan figured out pretty well, because he gave up 11 hits, the highest total by a Rays pitcher all season.
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (3), Drew Rasmussen (3), Corey Kluber
(3), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Josh Fleming
- Games: 12 (2 openers, not included in numbers)
- Decisions: 0-5 thru Friday
- Team result: 7-7 thru Friday
- Innings pitched (avg.): 47.1/3.9
- - Season high innings: 6.0, Shane McClanahan (April 18)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 824/69.5
- - Season high pitches: 89, Corey Kluber (April 22)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Strikes (avg.): 540/45.0
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 52/4.3
- - Season high strikeouts: 9, Shane McClanahan (April 18)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 27/2.2
- Earned runs (avg.): 24/2.0
- Hits allowed (avg.): 50/4.2
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 19/1.6
- Starter ERA: 4:56
