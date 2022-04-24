Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Start Against Boston on Friday Night

Corey Kluber made his third start for Tampa Bay on Friday night, but it did not go as well as his first two. He gave up four runs and a season-high 11 hits in the Rays' 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Tropicana Field. Here is our "Just For Starters'' breakdown, with season totals for all Rays starters.

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber left after the fifth inning, trailing 4-2. He was replaced by Javy Guerra. The Rays bullpen pitched four hitless innings. The skinny: The Red Sox seemed to have Kluber's game plan figured out pretty well, because he gave up 11 hits, the highest total by a Rays pitcher all season.

Season Totals for Rays Starters