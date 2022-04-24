Miami-Dade County Celebrates 40 Years Of The Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County celebrated 40 years of the Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day on Saturday.

The annual shoreline cleanup event took place at 27 locations along Biscayne Bay, in honor of Earth Day, which was Friday, April 22.

More than five thousand volunteers cleared debris and litter from the bay, all while raising awareness for the beauty and challenges faced by the vital ecosystem.

During the event, Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava also announced the county’s new Plastic Free 305 initiative, to help local businesses reduce and eliminate their use of single-use plastics.