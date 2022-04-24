ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade County Celebrates 40 Years Of The Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20G82J_0fInyu1D00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County celebrated 40 years of the Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day on Saturday.

The annual shoreline cleanup event took place at 27 locations along Biscayne Bay, in honor of Earth Day, which was Friday, April 22.

More than five thousand volunteers cleared debris and litter from the bay, all while raising awareness for the beauty and challenges  faced by the vital ecosystem.

During the event, Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava also announced the county’s new Plastic Free 305 initiative, to help local businesses reduce and eliminate their use of single-use plastics.

